Santa Barbara Judge accused of misconduct

January 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Barbara Superior Court judge is facing formal proceedings over allegations of misconduct related to him acting as an attorney for a love interest and for disparaging other judges and court staff.

The allegations primarily focus on actions he took on behalf of his former judicial secretary Sara Eklund, who he later married. In 2018, 2019, and 2020, Carrozzo allegedly engaged in the unauthorized practice of law while serving as either the assistant presiding judge or the presiding judge.

Carrozzo negotiated with Eklund’s car insurance company relating to a traffic accident, sent threatening letters under a misleading letterhead and threatened to sue a mattress company for nondelivery. He also assisted Eklund with a landlord dispute and her divorce.

Using the court email system, Carrozzo and Eklund exchanged emails disparaging other judges and court staff. He also exchanged “personal emails, unrelated to court business, that were unprofessional, overly casual, and sometimes flirtatious,” according to the Commission on Judicial Performance.

On Dec. 16, the Commission on Judicial Performance filed a notice accusing Judge Michael Carrozzo of willful misconduct in office, conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice that brings the judicial office into disrepute, and improper action under the California Constitution.

Carrozzo’s response to the commission’s allegations is due Jan. 2.

