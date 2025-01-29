Partial closures of Highway 101 north of Paso Robles

January 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

In a effort to reduce the number of fatal crashes at the Wellsona Road and Highway 101 interchange north of Paso Robles, there will be partial closures of both north and southbound lanes through Jan. 30, according to the California Department of Transportation.

First announced in 2017, the current installment of temporary barriers is part of a $12.2 million project that has been repeatedly delayed.

In the future, Caltrans plans to construct a 112-foot underpass beneath Highway 101 and a frontage road to connect Wellsona Road.

