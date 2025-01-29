Fire threatens structures in Rural San Luis Obispo County
January 29, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A vegetation fire burning in rural San Luis Obispo County scorched 85 acres while threatening several structures on Wednesday.
Shortly before 1 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning off Soda Lake Road in the California Valley. The fire is 25% contained.
Fifteen units were dispatched to fight the fire, eight remain at the scene.
