Passenger killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 166, DUI suspected

January 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed and another suffered major injuries in a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 166 in rural San Luis Obispo on Jan. 18, according to the CHP.

On Saturday afternoon, the motorcyclist was headed westbound on Highway 166 near Spanish Ranch when he failed to follow a curve in the road, instead driving straight onto the dirt shoulder and into a barbed wire fence.

The passenger died at the scene. The victim’s name is not being disclosed pending notification of their next of kin.

Responders transported the driver, who suffered major injuries in the crash, to Marian Regional Medical Center via helicopter.

Officers suspect the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

