Semi-truck driver killed in crash in Santa Maria

January 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 53-year-old semi-truck driver was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Solomon Road in Santa Maria on Jan. 16, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the driver, a man from Bakersfield, veered of the east side of the highway and into a vineyard. The driver died at the scene.

The drivers name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

