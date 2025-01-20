Semi-truck driver killed in crash in Santa Maria
January 19, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A 53-year-old semi-truck driver was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Solomon Road in Santa Maria on Jan. 16, according to the CHP.
Shortly after 2 p.m., the driver, a man from Bakersfield, veered of the east side of the highway and into a vineyard. The driver died at the scene.
The drivers name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
