San Luis Obispo man busted with over 700 child porn images

January 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 30-year-old man on Jan. 16 who had downloaded more than 700 images of child pornography.

Electronic service providers such as Facebook, Google and Reddit are required to monitor and report those sending and receiving child pornography. The cybertips are then forwarded to law enforcement in the jurisdiction of the IP address.

After a complex investigation involving fifteen separate cybertips and over 700 reported files of child sexual abuse, San Luis Obispo Police detectives arrested Gavin Joseph Spannbauer for felony possession of child pornography.

Officers booked Spannbauer in San Luis Obispo County Jail last week on charges of possession of child pornography. He posted bail and is no longer in custody.

In addition, detectives served search warrants on Spannbauer’s residence, his business and his vehicles, and seized dozens of electronic devices.

While detectives do not have reason to believe there are local victims, they are asking anyone with information about this arrest to contact Detective Marques at (805) 594-8060.

