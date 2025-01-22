Body found in parked car at Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo Campus

January 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A body was discovered in a parked car in a Cuesta College parking lot at the San Luis Obispo Campus on Tuesday morning.

On the first day of the spring semester, a student spotted a person who appeared unresponsive in a car parked in a campus lot. The student called campus police for help.

Officers arrived to find a deceased person.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...