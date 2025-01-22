Body found in parked car at Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo Campus
January 22, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A body was discovered in a parked car in a Cuesta College parking lot at the San Luis Obispo Campus on Tuesday morning.
On the first day of the spring semester, a student spotted a person who appeared unresponsive in a car parked in a campus lot. The student called campus police for help.
Officers arrived to find a deceased person.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.
