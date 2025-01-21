Vehicle hit, killed man on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita
January 21, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A vehicle hit and killed a man attempting to run across Highway 101 near Santa Margarita early Monday morning, according to the CHP.
Not long after midnight, a man got out of a passenger vehicle and attempted to run across the highway. A vehicle hit the man, who died at the scene, a CHP officer said.
Investigators are not releasing the man’s name pending notification of his next of kin.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for nearly an hour.
CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.
