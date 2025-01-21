Assemblywoman Addis opposed to Morro Bay battery storage facility

January 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following the huge fire that ignited at the Vistra battery storage facility in Moss Landing, more than a hundred Central Coast residents called and sent emails to Assemblywoman Dawn Addis’ office voicing their concerns regarding plans for a larger battery storage facility in Morro Bay.

On Jan. 16, the fire broke out at the 300-megawatt battery storage facility in Moss Landing. Because of the presence of lithium-ion batteries, firefighters did not engaging the blaze while roads were closed and people were evacuated.

Vistra plans to construct and operate a 600-megawatt battery storage facility in Morro Bay, twice the sie of the Moss landing facility. Even before the Moss landing fire, mutiple residents had voiced concerns the facility would endanger the public while negatively impacting tourism and the fishing industry.

On Sunday, Addis, who previously supported the proposed battery storage facility, posted a statement on Facebook asking Vistra to cancel its plan to construct the Morro Bay facility.

“While we urgently need climate solutions, they must be safe for our communities and environment,” Addis said on Facebook.

“With that in mind, I am calling on Vistra to end its plans for a battery energy storage facility in Morro Bay and urging the California Energy Commission and The California Coastal Commission to reject their permitting application under AB 205.

“For the past four days, my full attention has been on the battery energy storage system fire at the Moss Landing Power Plant in Monterey County. We can never have a disaster like this again. We all deserve solutions that prioritize safety and sustainability.”

Dawn Addis was elected to the California State Assembly in 2022 to represent the coastal 30th Assembly District, which includes large portions of San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties and the south-eastern area of Santa Cruz County.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...