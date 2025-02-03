Atmospheric river storm headed to the Central Coast

February 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An atmospheric river storm is set to hit the Central Coast on Monday evening bringing much needed rain to the area.

The height of the storm will hit on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Expect southbound winds of up to 20 to 25 mph on Tuesday afternoon and wind gust as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A second storm will sweep through on Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, forecasters as expecting sunny skies.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...