Cal Poly offers free income tax assistance in San Luis Obispo County

February 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo is offering free tax help on campus through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program on Saturdays through March 15.

VITA offers free tax help to qualifying taxpayers with $70,000 or less of gross income. VITA also will hold two off-campus locations in Oceano and Santa Maria from Feb. 8 through March 15.

Tax filing for businesses and individuals started Jan. 15 and Jan. 27, respectively, and the deadline is Saturday, April 15.

Tax help is available on Saturdays from Feb. 1 through March 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the third floor of the Cal Poly Business Building, near California Boulevard.

