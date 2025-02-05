Santa Maria school district official busted for DUI, resisting arrest
February 5, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A Santa Maria Joint Unified School District administrator is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest following an incident in Orcutt last year.
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office recently charged Yolanda Ortiz with driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest, In addition, she is also facing an enhancement for having a blood-alcohol level of 0.15% or higher. The legal limit is 0.08%.
Ortiz is the assistant superintendent of business services for the school district.
