San Luis Obispo officers seek help identifying thieves

February 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of thieves who allegedly stole a purse from a patron at the Olive Garden Restaurant on Jan. 25.

The women then headed to Best Buy on Madonna Road where they used the stolen credit cards to purchase items. This type of two person theft scheme is on the rise in San Luis Obispo County.

One of the suspects in this case was an older woman wearing a black jacket and black hat. The second suspect was wearing a black shirt and tan jacket when she entered Best Buy.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the woman call Officer Mangskau at (805) 594-8110 and reference case 250125078.

