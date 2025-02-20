Cal Poly student advisor sentenced to prison for sexual assault, burglary

February 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A former Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student advisor was sentenced this week to seven years and four months in state prison for attempted rape and burglary. The court also ordered 26-year-old Alexis Alejandro to register as a sex offender,

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sept 7, 2024, a resident of Poly Canyon Village awoke to find a man’s hand on her face, a struggle ensued, and Alejandro fled. The Cal Poly University Police Department quickly established that Alejandro had accessed the survivor’s dorm room using a master key accessible to Cal Poly resident advisors.

After a nearly three-week investigation, officers arrested Alejandro. Resident advisors are older students who live on the floor they oversee.

Alejandro eventually pleaded guilty to the sexual assault and burglary charges.

“I have recovered from the bruises that were caused by the physical struggle with [Alejandro], but there are still things I struggle with every day,” the victim wrote in a statement that was read during the sentencing hearing.

The case was investigated by the Cal Poly University Police Department with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard.

“Our college campuses should be a place of safety for all who live there, not a place where students live in fear of being assaulted,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “The traumatic impact of the defendant’s predatory crime on this college student victim was horrific and inexcusable – well deserving of this prison sentence.”

