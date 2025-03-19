Crack down on illegal marijuana sales, Santa Maria man busted

March 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

As part of a crackdown on illegal marijuana sales, deputies arrested a Santa Maria man last week for allegedly selling marijuana throughout the United States

On March 13, Santa Barbara County Sheriff detectives served search warrants at the Santa Maria home of 25-year-old Apolinar Ordaz and another affiliated address. During the searches, deputies discovered an illicit marijuana sales business with evidence that Ordaz was shipping marijuana from online sales to states where cannabis sales are prohibited.

Deputies arrested Ordaz and booked him at the Northern Branch Jail for one felony and two misdemeanor marijuana violations, which includes interstate marijuana shipping violations. He is being held without bail for a violation of probation for a previous charge.

“Enforcing the arrest of suspects involved in illegal cannabis sales is a crucial task of the Cannabis Compliance Team, aimed at upholding the integrity of the legal cannabis industry and protecting public safety,” Sheriff Brown said, “It is important to realize that illegal marijuana distribution and sales operations negatively impact the legal cannabis industry by offering unregulated products.”

