San Luis Obispo County gas costs dropping, find the lowest prices

March 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After months of rising gas prices, the average cost for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell seven cents last week to $4.94, according to figures from AAA. Softer oil prices led to the decrease in prices.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell seven cents last week to $4.71. Nationally, gas prices fell one cent to $3.08 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 11th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.73. Kings County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.52 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.19 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.39 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.39 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.43 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.47 7-Eleven – Pismo Beach, Doliver Street: $4.47 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $4.49 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.49 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.49 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.55

