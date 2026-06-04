Woke right’s Ukraine myths

June 4, 2026

Editor’s note: the following opinion about myths regarding the Ukrainian people will be published in two parts.

OPINION by DAVID DURINGER

While America’s woke left threatens America’s economy, America’s woke right threatens America’s military and strategic alliances. Both are susceptible to brainwashing due to their ignorance.

There is more hope for the woke right as their ignorance appears to be limited mainly to the subject of Ukraine. As with the woke left however, they are more likely to cancel you (or run away) than listen to you.

As someone who has followed Ukraine events around the clock since Russia’s full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022, because my Russian-speaking wife’s Russian-speaking family lives near the Russian-speaking front in Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine, I am concerned that Russian orc propaganda spread by the woke right has given rise to Ukraine myths which will doom the GOP in future elections.

While the America First movement of 1941 had the good sense to disband in 1942, the ignorance of the current woke right stubbornly persists.

Below are my succinct responses to a few key Ukraine myths I’ve encountered. This is not meant to be a treatise, so do your own research, just be wary of Sankt Peterburg blogshops. Here’s a sick one questioning whether ordinary Ukrainians were affected by the invasion, and I recall many such articles claiming videos of attacks on Ukrainian civilians were Hollywood fakes.

Of course, that myth was impossible to sustain, with the increasing brutality of Russia’s child-mutilating terror. Another moot myth is the false conflict between defending Ukraine and defending our own border (Trump solved our border problem quickly), as if we could not do both at the same time.

Never forget the lies spread by the woke right in order to dissuade you from meeting your Christian duty to assist Ukraine in its brave fight against Russian imperial genocide.

Myths about Ukraine

Russian-speaking Ukrainians want to be Russian

This myth is so crazy it’s amazing it has such legs. You still see “experts” saying this about eastern Ukraine. Many of these so-called experts are Americans who speak English. (Think about that for a minute.)

The President of Ukraine, Volodomyr Zelensky, is from a Russian-speaking city (Kriviy Rih) near my wife’s family in eastern Ukraine, he naturally speaks Russian, and according to my wife and daughter his Ukrainian is not very good. While there has been an effort to increase use of Ukrainian in the east, polls going back prior to 2014 show the vast majority of Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine do not want to be Russian or to live in Russia or to be any part of Russkiy Mir.

Ukrainians are Nazis

Ukraine, like most countries, has a tiny percentage of Nazi-like lunatics. There is another element in Ukraine that is also a small minority (though perhaps a bit larger than the Nazis) and has a special affinity for militia involvement (most notably the Azov Battalion) and is valued for fighting bravely for Ukraine.

Many of them have borrowed symbols either from Nazis or more directly from the ancient European symbols adapted by the Nazis. You have to realize they don’t do this out of sympathy for the evil objectives of Nazi Germany, but due to their Ukrainian nationalism often with a nod to Stepan Bandera who cooperated briefly with Nazis as a Ukrainian nationalist fighting Soviet Russia. Of course Russia doesn’t like that, but Russia under Putler (or anyone, frankly) is far closer to Nazi Germany than Ukraine, which is one of the most Christian nations on the planet, far more Christian than Russia, and elected a Jew (one who can’t even speak Ukrainian very well) with 74% of the vote.

And yes, Zelensky and the Azov Battalion have gotten along rather nicely. There is of course anti-semitism in Ukraine as there is everywhere, but it’s obviously mild and limited. You have to consider the history of the region before spreading Putler’s lies about Ukrainians being Nazi. Consider, for example, NATO-member Finland’s recent embarrassment over its air force logo containing a Nazi symbol. No one seriously believes Finns are Nazis.

Russians and Ukrainians are the same people

Kyiv is over 1600 years old. Moscow popped up less than 900 years ago but was quickly conquered by Mongols and remained under their rule until Ivan the Great shook them off about 500 years ago. (Putler invited them back.)

Kyiv was under the Mongols for a much briefer period, only about a hundred years, ca. 1240-1362. You can see the difference in genetic makeup, with Ukrainian DNA presenting as much more purely Slavic. You can also see the difference in culture, with Russian orc culture’s ready acceptance of Asian collectivism, contrasted with Ukraine’s love of Western individualism.

And for what it’s worth, Russians have a nasty and recidivistic habit of engaging in genocide of Ukrainians, although in fairness, Russians do that to themselves as well, like most Asians. Ukrainians have a healthy Western respect for life.

Biolabs

Sometimes “biolabs” is all the righty wokester can blurt out, and you can relieve their distress by completing the sentence for them: “The United States set up biolabs in Ukraine to threaten Russians.”

Then you can explain that the United States set up biolabs in virtually all former Soviet satellites to monitor outbreaks and control proliferation of bioweapons after the fall of the Soviet Union. As for threatening Russians, the United States is far too busy killing its own citizens with bioweapons developed jointly in North Carolina and Wuhan.

David R. Duringer, JD, LL.M (tax), is an attorney helping families grow family power by transmitting life, fortune, and honor, to descendants. He has taught defensive handgun and estate planning for decades. Sign up at guntrust.org for his free classes in Atascadero or Morro Bay.

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