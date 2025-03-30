Why are gas prices rising in San Luis Obispo County?

March 30, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After falling for weeks, gas prices in San Luis Obispo County jumped 12 cents last week to $4.99 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

“With spring break in full swing, drivers are paying more at the pump compared to last week,” according to AAA. “Gas prices typically start going up this time of year and peak during summer. But the national average is still about 40 cents lower than last year, due to tepid gasoline demand and weak crude oil prices”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 15 cents last week to $4.79. Nationally, gas prices rose three cents to $3.15 a gallon amid the change to summer-blend gas.

SLO County currently has the 13th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.84. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.48 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.25 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.39 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.39 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.39 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.39 Shell – Atascadero, San Gabriel Road: $4.45 7-Eleven – Pismo Beach, Dolliver Street: $4.45 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.45 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.55 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.55

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...