Intoxicated man leads officers on chase through Paso Robles

March 30, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 27-year-old man is in jail after he allegedly attempted to evade arrest by leading officers on a chase through downtown Paso Robles on Saturday evening.

Late at night, a caller reported a possible drunk driver traveling down the center of Spring Street. Officers quickly located and stopped the vehicle on Spring Street near 4th Street.

During the stop, the vehicle pulled away and the driver fled northbound on Spring Street. Officers attempted to box the vehicle in, but were unsuccessful.

Shortly afterwards, officers successfully deployed spike strips in the 1200 block of

Spring Street.

Officers then arrested Luis Urrea of San Diego for reckless evasion. He remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $50,000.

