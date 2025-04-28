Administration reinstates international Cal Poly student and alumni visas

April 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Trump administration recently reinstated the visas for one international student and three recent Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduates who had their visas revoked earlier this month, according to the university. The alums remained in the country under temporary employment autherization.

There was a federal mandate to revoke the visas of international students and workers allegedly accused of crimes or involved in antisemitic activities. An estimated 1,800 students at 280 universities had their visas revoked since the start of the year.

At the University of California Santa Barbara, the administration had revoked the visas of 10 international students.

Earlier this year, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to review the status of international students the administration views as threats to national interests.

The revoked visas led to more than 100 lawsuits that argue the revocations violate student rights. Other students elected to leave the United States rather than face possible detention and deportation.

During a hearing on Friday in Oakland, Justice Department Attorney Elizabeth D. Kurlan announced the reactivation of international student visas, according to NBC. Kurlan said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is working on a new policy that will “provide a framework for status record termination.”

“It’s not in our foreign policy interest, it’s not in our national security interest, to invite people onto our university campuses … who are also going to go there to foment movements that support and excuse foreign terrorist organizations who are committed to the destruction of the United States and the killing and the raping and the kidnapping of innocent civilians – not just in Israel but anywhere they can get their hands on them,” Rubio said during an interview last week.

