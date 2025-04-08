Major increase in arrests, citations at Deltopia in Isla Vista

April 8, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The tens of thousands of people who gathered last weekend in Isla Vista for the annual spring break event known as Deltopia were met by nearly 300 law enforcement personnel, leading to a sharp increase in arrests and citations, according to law enforcement.

From April 4 through April 6, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and partner agencies issued 485 citations and made 84 arrests. To provide context, in 2024 there were a total of 256 citations, 32 arrests and two reported rapes.

“Saturday saw a significant increase in both crowd size and emergency medical calls, most of which were related to alcohol intoxication,” according to the sheriff’s office. “Deputies and officers coordinated with fire and medical teams, using pre-planned rescue units to respond to calls and clear roads in densely packed areas, ensuring swift

access for ambulances.”

Deputies talked with a group of people on Marketplace Drive on Saturday morning who were on their way to Deltopia. Deputies then arrested one of the subjects who they found in possession of a loaded firearm.

Following a month-long investigation into conspiracy to commit a violation of the festival ordinance, deputies arrested six suspects for allegedly hosting a paid party at a residence on Del Playa Drive. The suspects sold tickets on an online platform.

“This year’s Deltopia operation showcased the strength of teamwork and efficiency. Our team, made up of nearly 300 deputies and officers from eight law enforcement agencies, worked tirelessly to maintain public safety and respond quickly to medical emergencies,” Lieutenant Schmidt said. “With the larger-than-usual crowds, our officers did an excellent job keeping up and ensuring the safety of the community.”

