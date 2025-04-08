Grover Beach officer protects property, two residents

April 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Grover Beach police officer’s actions led firefighters to quickly put out a residential blaze on Sunday night.

While conducting a neighborhood patrol near The Pike and Oak Park Boulevard, Officer Akai Reyna noticed smoke in the air. He then located an active fire inside a garage.

Officer Reyna alerted the residents inside about the fire and led them from the home.

The Five Cities Fire Department were able to contain the fire to the garage.

“Great teamwork by all,” the Grover Beach Police Department posted on Facebook. “Special thanks to Officer Reyna for being on patrol, alert, and taking charge. That’s the Grover Beach way.”

