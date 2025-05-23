Airplane crashes at San Luis Obispo airport

May 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Cirrus SR22T airplane crashed during takeoff from the San Luis Obispo County Airport on Friday morning leading to a temporary halt of operations.

Early Friday morning, a pilot flew the single-engine, four-seat plane from San Diego to San Luis Obispo. The pilot then attempted to take off shortly after 9 a.m., lost control, the landing gear collapsed and the engine caught fire.

Both the pilot and their passenger declined medical attention.

Firefighters put out the blaze while hazmat crews cleaned up a fuel spill.

