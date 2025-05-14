California approves State Farm’s 17% home insurance rate hike

May 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Starting next month, State Farm can raise homeowner and other insurance rates by 17%. A judge ruled Monday that State Farm provided evidence of “extraordinary financial distress” following the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

State Farm, the state’s largest insurer, is the first company permitted to raise insurance rates on an emergency interim basis in California. The company expects more than $7 billion in claims because of the Los Angeles County fires.

The increase rates will apply to the approximately 1 million homeowners insured by State Farm in California.

