Clarification on public discourse and responsible advocacy at Oceano Dunes

May 22, 2025

OPINION by TED CABRAL

In response to the April 30, opinion article by Will Harris titled “Oceano Dunes: Reckoning with Neglect, Apathy, and Deceit,” I wish to clarify both my intent and record.

My April 2 comments to the Off Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission were made as a private citizen and advocate for responsible, civil discourse in public policy—particularly where state agencies and safety concerns are involved.

I was not defending any agency or individual. Rather, I was calling for a higher standard of conduct among all parties in the off highway vehicle community.

The suggestion that I have contributed to the degradation of Oceano Dunes or enabled regulatory misconduct is not only false, it is a mischaracterization of my decades-long service advocating for managed recreation access and balanced land use policy.

Those who know my record understand the extent to which I have committed to those goals.

We can—and should—debate ideas passionately. But we must also ensure that our advocacy does not devolve into personal attacks or insinuations that chill future collaboration. That was, and remains, the purpose of my public comment.

