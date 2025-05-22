Clarification on public discourse and responsible advocacy at Oceano Dunes
May 22, 2025
OPINION by TED CABRAL
In response to the April 30, opinion article by Will Harris titled “Oceano Dunes: Reckoning with Neglect, Apathy, and Deceit,” I wish to clarify both my intent and record.
My April 2 comments to the Off Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission were made as a private citizen and advocate for responsible, civil discourse in public policy—particularly where state agencies and safety concerns are involved.
I was not defending any agency or individual. Rather, I was calling for a higher standard of conduct among all parties in the off highway vehicle community.
The suggestion that I have contributed to the degradation of Oceano Dunes or enabled regulatory misconduct is not only false, it is a mischaracterization of my decades-long service advocating for managed recreation access and balanced land use policy.
Those who know my record understand the extent to which I have committed to those goals.
We can—and should—debate ideas passionately. But we must also ensure that our advocacy does not devolve into personal attacks or insinuations that chill future collaboration. That was, and remains, the purpose of my public comment.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines