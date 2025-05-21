Grover Beach police officers seek help identifying car thief
May 20, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Grover Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspected car thief.
On May 17, a security camera captured a man allegedly stealing a vehicle. The man, who appears slightly overweight, has short dark hair.
Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the suspected thief to call Officer Chavez at (805) 473-4511.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines