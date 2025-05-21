Grover Beach police officers seek help identifying car thief

May 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspected car thief.

On May 17, a security camera captured a man allegedly stealing a vehicle. The man, who appears slightly overweight, has short dark hair.

Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the suspected thief to call Officer Chavez at (805) 473-4511.

