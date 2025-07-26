Over 1,700 PG&E customers without power in San Luis Obispo County
July 26, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
More than 1,700 PG&E customers lost power in northern San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning.
Shortly before 10 a.m., power went out for 1,717 customers from the west side of Atascadero to Creston. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
PG&E has not yet provided an estimate of when the electricity will be restored.
