Gallo closing another San Luis Obispo County winery

July 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Another victim of the struggling wine industry, Gallo recently reported plans to close its Courtside Winery production facility in San Miguel on Dec. 1, which will result in the loss off 47 jobs.

In 2024, Gallo sold two properties located in San Luis Obispo County. The sales included the Edna Valley Vineyard facility in south county and the former Wild Horse winery in the Templeton area, which sold for $8 million to Continental Wine Collection.

Layoffs at Gallo’s 300,000-square-foot production facility in San Miguel are slated to begin in September.

“We expect the layoffs and closing to be permanent in nature,” according to a Gallo filing. “This closing will involve cessation of all operations and termination of all employees at the site.”

