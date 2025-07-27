SLO County gas prices still falling, find lowest costs

July 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Amid low crude oil prices, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped three cents to $4.85 a gallon last week, according to figures from AAA.

“Drivers are feeling the slower pace of summer at the pump as gas prices remain steady,” according to AAA. “The summer of lower gas prices continues thanks to crude oil prices averaging around $65 a barrel.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell two cents last week to $4.47. Nationally, gas prices remained unchanged at $3.14 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.86 Stanislaus County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.20 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.33 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.33 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.33 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.41 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.45 Stop and Buy – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.49 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.49 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.49

