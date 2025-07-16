Santa Maria man arrested for possessing child porn and illegal firearms

July 16, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Following a months-long investigation, Santa Maria police detectives on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old man in the northern Santa Barbara County city for possession of child pornography, as well as firearms violations.

Detectives severed a search warrant at the home of Juan Rodriguez, located in the 800 block of Blanche Court. During the search of the residence, detectives found more than 35 firearms, including numerous illegal assault rifles, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Police say many of the firearms were unregistered or illegally configured under state law. Investigators also seized high-capacity magazines.

Authorities booked Rodriguez in Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple felony charges related to child sexual abuse material and firearms violations. An investigation into the case remains ongoing as police continue forensic analysis.

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Ochoa at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2460.

