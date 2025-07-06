SLO County gas prices continue dropping, find lowest costs

July 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Even though California’s new gas tax increased from 59.6 to 61.2 cents per gallon on July 1, the average gas price in San Luis Obispo dropped one cent to $4.99 a gallon last week, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell five cents last week to $4.55. Nationally, gas prices dropped four cents to $3.14 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.80 Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.23 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.33 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.33 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.33 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.35 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37 Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.41 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.45 76 – Atascadero, Morro Road: $4.49

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...