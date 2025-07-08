Young black bear wanders around Pismo Beach

July 8, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A young black bear wandered around Pismo Beach on Monday afternoon leading officials to temporarily shut down a Highway 101 offramp.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officials shut down the Highway 101 offramp at Hinds Avenue after the bear was spotted in a nearby tree. The bear then wandered down the road, around businesses and even climbed a tree in an outdoor eating area at a local restaurant.

A biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife tranquilized the bear and transported it from the area for evaluation and relocation. It is suspected the yearling bear was separated from its mother, which was also spotted in the area.

