SLO County seeks public’s help identifying Templeton arson suspects

July 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects in an arson fire at the Templeton Feed & Grain on July 4.

Detectives are working to identify four to six individuals who were all seen in the area. They were wearing dark clothing with at least one person carrying a backpack as shown in the photographs.

One of the suspects allegedly propelled an object onto the roof of Templeton Feed & Grain causing a two-alarm fire.

It’s also believed that people associated with a nearby vehicle may have spoken with the suspects just prior to the alleged arson.

Sheriff’s detectives are hoping to speak with the occupants of that vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area between South Main Street and Templeton Park between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on July 4, or who has surveillance footage from that time frame, or who recognizes the suspects contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4500.

