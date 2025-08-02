Fire burning in SLO and Santa Barbara counties scorches over 800 acres

August 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The fast moving Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties grew to 818 acres in four hours on Friday, with no containment.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier. Shortly afterwards, the fire prompted the closure of Highway 166 between Highway 101 and New Cuyama.

The fire is moving rapidly in difficult terrain with dry grasses.

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...