Good Samaritans rescue man drowning in pool in San Luis Obispo

August 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Three men rescued a man drowning in San Luis Obispo late Thursday afternoon.

A man was swimming in the pool at Laguna Terrace Mobile Home Park on Pefumo Canyon Road with two of his children when he went under water. The man then sunk to the bottom of the pool and his children began screaming for help.

Joseph Coates dove into the pool and towed the man to the side. Glenn O’Hagan and Justin Mata then pulled the 30-year-old man, who was not breathing, from the pool.

The three good Samaritans took turns performing CPR. The man began coughing and his rescuers moved him onto his side.

The victim’s brother arrived and began patting him on the back until first responders took over.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital where he remains under care because of damage to his lungs.

