Man assaults woman in Atascadero, flees officers
August 25, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A 29-year-old man is in jail after he assaulted his girlfriend in Atascadero and then fled the scene.
On Aug. 12, officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived to discover Ivan Sandoval-Farias had fled in a vehicle.
An Atascadero detective located Sandoval-Farias driving his vehicle on Highway 101 and attempted to pull him over. Sandoval-Farias then drove recklessly through rural Templeton and into the City of Paso Robles, at times on the wrong side of the road.
Officers later located Sandoval-Farias’s unoccupied vehicle in the 1400 block of Stoney Creek Road in Paso Robles.
On Aug. 21, a California Highway Patrol officer pulled Sandoval-Farias over at Highway 46 West and Vineyard Drive.
Officers arrested Sandoval-Farias and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony domestic violence, felony evading a peace officer, and a parole warrant. He remains in custody.
