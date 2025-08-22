Missing elderly Paso Robles man found deceased

August 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The body of a missing 86-year-old Paso Robles man was found in his 2014 Honda Ridgeline in a ravine in rural Kern County on Thursday, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Caltrans personnel located David Peterson’s 2014 Honda Ridgeline in a ravine near State Route 58 and 7 Mile Road. Officers discovered a deceased male inside the vehicle, believed to be David Peterson. No foul play is suspected.

Peterson was last seen in an Aug. 5 surveillance video driving away from his home.

For more than a decade, Peterson has fed feral cats near his home on Cheyenne Drive. Known as a creature of habit, Peterson checked his mail, feed the cats and visited his girlfriend at the same time each day, a neighbor said. His neighbors reported him missing on Aug. 7.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances of the collision.

“The Paso Robles Police Department extends its gratitude to the many businesses, residents, and friends who assisted in the effort to locate Mr. Peterson,” according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

