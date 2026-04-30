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SLO County group drops effort to put transportation tax on ballot

April 30, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo County citizens’ group has halted its effort to get a .5% sales tax measure for transportation projects on the November ballot. The SLO Council of Governments (SLOCOG) could still place the same initiative on the ballot, but it would need a two-thirds vote to pass, rather than a simple majority.

Better Roads for All — SLO County had collected thousands of signatures to place a transportation sales tax measure on the ballot. However, the group announced this week that it was halting its effort due to a petition error that caused signatures it collected to be invalid.

Now, the SLOCOG board has the option to vote to place the sales tax increase on the ballot. But if it does so, a 66.67% vote, rather than just a majority, will be needed in order for the measure to pass.

In 2016, Measure J, a similar transportation tax initiative, failed by less than half of 1%. The .5% sales tax increase received approval from 66.31% of voters, while 33.69% voted against it.

In 2024, SLOCOG had been pushing again for a .5% sales tax measure, but it chose to pause the effort. The agency has yet to indicate what it will do this year.

 


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No more DemoNcrat tax and spend bull.


Vote NO ON ALL BONDS/TAX INCREASES.


Force our elected officials to stay within budget, just like the taxpayer must stay within a household budget.


#WakeUp

#WalkAway


#VoteRepublican2026


1

Never met a tax idea that our government didn’t like. Please help me understand why 66.31% of SLO voters want a regressive tax, which is exactly what a sales tax is. Our roads suck because our political leaders choose to spend the money on “other things”. Where’s our SLO DOGE? Maybe, just maybe, I would vote to spend more money on transportation if they added a third lane on the 101 between SLO and Santa Maria.


6

The increased taxing and increased service fees have to stop. Look at your property tax bill. Look at how much we pay in state taxes. Look at your personal federal income tax. Look at the service fees (e.g., trash pickup) we are charged and how they increase yearly. Then, if you are in a community service district, look at the service fees they are charging. Then the government allows fees (trash pickup) to go up! It’s not just the taxes, it’s the service fees too.


24

those are all very different “pots of money” with different uses and obligations. Keep your head in the sand while other near-by counties collect the lion’s share of grant money available from different sources because they have a transportation tax with a large “pot of money” to seed transportation projects. Every wonder why our roads seem more crowded and in worse shape? you are the reason. Educate yourself


-20

“those are all very different “pots of money””, this may be true but remember what fills these different pots comes from just one pot, the taxpayer, and the more taps into that one pot will drain it quicker.


19

“different pots of money”??? Are you kidding?

…In This State? Come on! Everything is a shell game with Sacramento and the Counties.

We have already Paid for road repair and maintenance. We have already paid for dams that have never been built. Tax and rate payers have given billions that have just disappeared….or moved to another “pot”.

They have been robbing the highway fund for

decades to backfill pension liabilities- hell ,

most grade school children know that.

Funneling money to NGOs run by friends and relatives…..or Unions…you bet!

Congratulations California 49th for roads! Only Alaska with it’s permafrost is worse.

So here’s the plan… kick the can down the road until the roads are so bad that We the People will finally surrender to a mileage tax and yet more surveillance by the state agencies and their contractors in tech.

Highest gas tax in the country is not enough!

They are going to try and wait us out on a

mileage tax.

An then guess what??

The roads Still won’t get fixed! Guaranteed.

Stay salty gang.


7

Vote NO on any new taxes.


10
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