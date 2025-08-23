Atascadero man and woman charged with sex crimes, creating child porn

August 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero police officers arrested a man and woman on Wednesday for allegedly committing sex crimes against a 9-year-old girl and for creating child porn.

A couple at the time, 28-year-old Tristan Paul Naylor and 29-year-old Jazmyn Elain Sheetermedina allegedly sexually abused the child from Jan. 2022 through Feb. 2025. Both Naylor and Sheetermedina remain in San Luis Obispo County Jail with their bail set at $2 million each.

Naylor is charged with 20 counts of child sex crimes, including lewd acts with a child, sexual penetration and for obscene material of a child for commercial purposes.

Charged with 15 counts, Sheetermedina’s alleged crimes include lewd acts with a child, sexual intercourse/sodomy and transmission of child pornography.

Naylor and Sheetermedina are scheduled for a pre preliminary hearing on Aug. 28.

