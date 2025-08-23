Atascadero man and woman charged with sex crimes, creating child porn
August 23, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Atascadero police officers arrested a man and woman on Wednesday for allegedly committing sex crimes against a 9-year-old girl and for creating child porn.
A couple at the time, 28-year-old Tristan Paul Naylor and 29-year-old Jazmyn Elain Sheetermedina allegedly sexually abused the child from Jan. 2022 through Feb. 2025. Both Naylor and Sheetermedina remain in San Luis Obispo County Jail with their bail set at $2 million each.
Naylor is charged with 20 counts of child sex crimes, including lewd acts with a child, sexual penetration and for obscene material of a child for commercial purposes.
Charged with 15 counts, Sheetermedina’s alleged crimes include lewd acts with a child, sexual intercourse/sodomy and transmission of child pornography.
Naylor and Sheetermedina are scheduled for a pre preliminary hearing on Aug. 28.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines