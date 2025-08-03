San Luis Obispo County gas prices rise slightly, find lowest costs
By KAREN VELIE
After months of falling prices, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County rose two cents to $4.87 a gallon last week, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased two cents last week to $4.49. Nationally, gas prices rose one cent to $3.15 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.82. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.23 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.33
- VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.33
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.33
- Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.35
- Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.35
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37
- Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $4.39
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.39
- VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.41
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.45
