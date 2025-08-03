San Luis Obispo County gas prices rise slightly, find lowest costs

August 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After months of falling prices, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County rose two cents to $4.87 a gallon last week, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased two cents last week to $4.49. Nationally, gas prices rose one cent to $3.15 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.82. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.23 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.33 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.33 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.33 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.35 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.35 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $4.39 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.41 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.45

