Gifford Fire scorches 30,519 acres, injures three people

August 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties grew to 30.519 acres by Saturday evening, with 5% containment. While firefighters battled the blaze, three people suffered minor to major injuries.

A helicopter transported a civilian to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of burns. Two contractor were injured in a rollover accident – one was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries and the other was transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

The fast moving fire is burning on both sides of Highway 166 in steep and rugged terrain terrain. Highway 166 is closed from Highway 101 to New Cuyama.

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

