The Central Coast leads California in homeless students

August 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The California Central Coast leads in percentages of homeless students.

With 16% of its students unhoused, Monterey County is ranked number one followed by Santa Barbara County with 12.1% of homeless students. At 9.1%, San Luis Obispo is ranked fifth for its large number of homeless students.

Statewide, California saw a 9% increase in homeless students during the 2024-2025 school year, according to EdSource.

For three years, from fiscal year 2019-2020 through fiscal year 2021-2022, homeless student numbers in California declined approximately 6% per year.

Then in fiscal year 2022-2023, the number of homeless student began increasing:

  • Fiscal year 2022-2023 – a 9.08% increase
  • Fiscal year 2023-2024 – a 12.61% increase
  • Fiscal year 2024-2025 – a 9.26% increase

Throughout California, higher costs of living lead to a larger number of homeless students

 


When you have illegal parents without homes, you have children without homes. Thus, homeless students, The solution is simple.


I would be curious if this could be examined more carefully. Failure to provide shelter and housing could also be defined as parental neglect. The child is also the victim here, and my first question would be, did the parent exhaust EVERY avenue to provide housing? And are these stats being conflated with those fleeing spousal abuse and seeking shelter in a safehouse (eg, women’s shelters)?


Homeless people want to live in good weather and where the hand outs never end… if you make homelessness easy you will get more of it… I heard a stat that California has 50% of the nation’s homeless living inside California….


What percentage are illegal aliens?


We’re #1! We’re #1!


By all means we need to funnel more taxpayer fund into addressing the homeless issue without any accountability, yeah that will fix the problem.


﻿