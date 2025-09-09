Pismo Beach, Avila Beach ranked as California’s most beautiful beaches

September 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Both Pismo Beach and Avila Beach won top rankings for the most beautiful beaches in California by Sunset Travel Awards.

Known for its great views, Pismo Beach sports wide sandy shores, and laid-back California charm. Activities include surfing, paddleboarding, whale watching, wine tasting and exploring the nearby dunes.

“A quaint little beach town on California’s Central Coast embodies Western living, with its excellent surf, charming restaurants, and ample access to wildlife, including the migratory monarchs and whales in the springtime,” according to Sunset. “It’s easily accessible by Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner, which also allows travelers to explore nearby Grover Beach.”

Avila Beach’s abundant wild life, includes pelicans, seals, whales and dolphins. The charming community sports oceanfront restaurants, magnificent local wines, and shopping and activities for all to enjoy.

“This tiny Central Coast town packs a lot in, with excellent surf and plenty for the whole family to do,” according to Sunset. “Think ample trails and bike paths, hot springs resorts, and the recently reopened Avila Beach Farmers’ Market, which takes place on Fridays.”

Here are the five most beautiful beaches in California

Pismo Beach

Avila Beach

Montecito

Carlsbad

Ventura County Coast

