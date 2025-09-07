SLO County gas prices steady, find lowest costs
September 7, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County held steady at $4.92 a gallon last week despite flooding at a refinery leading to an increase in the national average price of gas, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased seven cents to $4.61. Nationally, gas prices rose one cent $3.19 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.83. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.32 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.29
- Katch-Go Petroleum – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.29
- Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.29
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.35
- Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.37
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37
- Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.39
- USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.39
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.39
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.39
