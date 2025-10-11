Front Page  »  

Article reports San Luis Obispo downtown on the brink

October 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A reporter details the ongoing decline of San Luis Obispo’s downtown including vacant buildings, less foot traffic, increasing prices and issues with paid parking, in SFGate’s “Heartbreaking: Once thriving California downtown is on the brink.”

In September alone, the article details closures of Branca’s gallery, Brixton, Antigua Brewing Company, Starbucks and Avanti.  Meanwhile, tariffs and climbing rents are leading additional business owners to pull up stakes.

The article includes allegations the SLO City Council’s missteps on issues such as paid parking have led to the decline in the downtown, with consumers headed to free parking downtown areas in Paso Robles and Atascadero.

“The city of SLO has admitted to some gaffes in the recent past, namely with its parking, according to SFGATE. “After deciding to significantly increase downtown parking rates in 2023, the city saw backlash from residents and merchants. Then it rolled the hikes back in the spring of 2024, and even apologized.”

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


6 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

All these commentators bring up good points, but I would add another: the homeless. They leave trash and worse wherever they are. Businesses get tired of cleaning up their gross messes every morning, but our city leaders love them.


2

This is a multi-faceted issue. People love to glom onto parking as a singular reason why downtown San Luis Obispo has been in decline in recent years. It’s much, much larger than that.


The damn near monopoly of commercial real estate owned by 3 private parties (families) have all escalated rent costs so high, that now even global corporation’s are backing out on their lease agreements. They have completely squeezed out the original “charm” that brought mom and pop small business into focus of the 80s,90s, and early 2000’s. $20k/mo for a lease does not factor into any business plan profitably that can be supported by the small business owner in a population of 50,000. It’s simply untenable.


Right behind that, are highly restrictive city counsel that need permits if you want to screw in LED light bulbs in the bathroom. The hurdles one has to go through to open a business is convoluted at best, highly expensive, and highly restrictive.


This and other factors has led to a steep, steep decline in new business innovation, new concepts, new people open to taking on the risk of starting business in San Luis Obispo. How many coffee shops, hair salons, breweries, wineries exist here? Extremely saturated with the same concepts with a different skin.


The over/under for opportunities vs risk is extremely out of balance, just ask anyone who has formed a business in slo the past 10 years. I truly believe why some of the classic staples that have been around for the past 20-30 years are still standing, is because their business model is strictly reliant on Cal Poly, and the tourism it brings seasonally. Without that factor, those will shutter as well.


It’s simple:

Surrounding cities are pulling away in terms of small business commerce because slo turned its back on them to cash in those Fortune 500 companies bottomless pockets, as did City Counsel.


Now, one by one they are pulling out of Slo and the city, and the commercial real estate owners will be holding the bag…full of shit.


Create a hospitable economic environment that allows and incentivizes small business owners to take the risk and prosper.


Get on board or don’t. Everyone else is doing it.


5

We’re already missing CJ’s BBQ Smokehouse, on Monterey, next to the aforementioned shuttered Antigua Brewing. It was easily the best BBQ in any direction for many miles. Their closing is absolutely OUR loss.


Nice work SLO city and county sTupervisors.


What a complete failure on “leadership” (an oxymoron).


19

The businesses were located in the CITY of San Luis Obispo. Could you clarify why you believe the elected COUNTY Supervisors are responsible? Cause, honestly, this just sounds like a spew that has little logic.


2

Parking , parking , parking! Yes ! I don’t even know why we have a planning department.

For years local “leaders” pretended they were going to usher in a great new “ Green Deal” of their own, with electric buses and bike lanes. Surely the locals would see the wisdom of it all and abandon their cars- their personal transportation, and all the bad ol’ cars would be tossed aside.

But alas! Both trust fund babies and worker bees alike have clung stubbornly to there rides.

And to make matters worse , the well meaning , but dopey leadership green lit “ affordable “ housing and apartments everywhere in town- even in former industrial areas! Oh my! Gotta keep that green belt! The other factor that has long been a problem are the hundreds of illegal dwellings in back yards and rental houses packed with students as a source of income for those who can afford it. Thanks again to Cal Poly for never providing adequate on campus housing. Worst neighbor 30 years in a row!

So , not just downtown, right? But almost the whole city. Courtesy of arrogant politicians, no common sense planning , greed and a careless college.

Hard to watch sometimes….


38

We need to support our downtown businesses to keep them alive. Shop local!! And our city needs to do better in supporting them too.


6
﻿