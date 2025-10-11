Article reports San Luis Obispo downtown on the brink

October 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A reporter details the ongoing decline of San Luis Obispo’s downtown including vacant buildings, less foot traffic, increasing prices and issues with paid parking, in SFGate’s “Heartbreaking: Once thriving California downtown is on the brink.”

In September alone, the article details closures of Branca’s gallery, Brixton, Antigua Brewing Company, Starbucks and Avanti. Meanwhile, tariffs and climbing rents are leading additional business owners to pull up stakes.

The article includes allegations the SLO City Council’s missteps on issues such as paid parking have led to the decline in the downtown, with consumers headed to free parking downtown areas in Paso Robles and Atascadero.

“The city of SLO has admitted to some gaffes in the recent past, namely with its parking, according to SFGATE. “After deciding to significantly increase downtown parking rates in 2023, the city saw backlash from residents and merchants. Then it rolled the hikes back in the spring of 2024, and even apologized.”

