Fire destroys travel trailer in rural Santa Margarita

October 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A fire destroyed a travel trailer in rural Santa Margarita on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a caller reported the blaze burning off Parkhill Road near Huer Huero Road. Firefighters arrived to find the travel trailer fully engulfed in flames.

In addition, the fire had spread to the surrounding vegetation. Firefighter stopped the forward progress of the blaze at approximately one acre.

