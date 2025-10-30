Officers arrest man who rammed Paso Robles police car

October 30, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Following multiple police chases, as well as a ramming incident, Paso Robles officers arrested a wanted suspect on Wednesday.

At about 10:30 a.m., detectives on the Paso Robles Police Department Special Enforcement Team received a notification via the license plate reader system about a wanted vehicle in the area. Detectives later located the wanted white BMW parked in the 3500 block of Park Street.

The car had been involved in high-speed CHP pursuit the previous day, according to the Paso Roles Police Department.

Detectives identified the driver as 24-year-old Kyle Delgado Young, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a series of vehicle burglaries reported in Paso Robles. Detectives tried to box in Delgado Young’s car, after which the suspect intentionally rammed a police sergeant’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Delgado Young fled northbound onto Highway 101, and a pursuit ensued. The chase reached speeds of up to 120 mph. Delgado Young was passing vehicles on the right shoulder of the highway.

Police terminated the pursuit because of the suspect’s reckless and dangerous driving.

About 10 minutes later, the CHP King City Field Office notified Paso Robles dispatchers that officers had initiated another pursuit of the same vehicle. CHP officers deployed spike strips, which disabled Delgado Young’s car. Officers then took the suspect into custody.

CHP personnel transported Delgado Young to the Paso Robles Police Department for processing. Police then booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony evading a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property and having an outstanding felony warrant.

Investigators recovered stolen property from Delgado Young’s vehicle and returned it to the rightful owners. Delgado Young currently remains in custody with his bail set at $80,000, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website.

