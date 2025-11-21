Alleged drug dealer attempts to sexually assault minor in San Luis Obispo

November 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Officers on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old San Luis Obispo drug dealer for allegedly providing narcotics to and attempting to sexually assault a minor.

In August, a girl under 16 years of age sought medical treatment at a local facility because of a sexual assault. She accused Arturo Rodriguez Reyna of providing her drugs and then attempting to sexually assaulting her.

The assault occurred on church grounds within 1,000 feet of a school.

During their investigation, police detectives discovered that Reyna had contacted several girls under the age of 16 through text messages and various social media platforms, offering to give or sell narcotics to them. Reyna actively encouraged these juveniles to use cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, and attempted to sexually assault one of the victims.

In addition, detectives identified a second underage victim.

On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant at Reyna’s residence on the 1300 block of Diablo Drive in San Luis Obispo. During the search, detectives located evidence related to the crimes. Several firearms were seized, including an unregistered and illegally modified AR-15 style rifle.

Reyna was arrested and booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges that include meeting a minor to commit a lewd act, providing narcotics to a minor, encouraging a minor to use narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, sending explicit content to a minor and driving without a license

Officers arrested two other residents at Reyna’s home for narcotics and weapons violations.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Detective Marques at smarques@slocity.org or (805) 594-8060. Anonymous information may be referred to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

