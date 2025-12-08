Front Page  »  

Unlicensed illegal immigrant charged in crash killing Paso Robles man

December 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The 25-year-old driver who crashed into and killed a Paso Robles man last week is an illegal immigrant who previously lost his license, authorities said.

On the morning of Dec. 4,  a 63-year-old Paso Robles man was driving a Lexus westbound on Highway 46 East when he stopped for a red light at Golden Hill Road. Gean Marco HuamanCastro, who was born in Mexico, was headed in the same direction in a Freightliner box truck when he failed to slow down and crashed into the back of the Lexus.

The 63-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers arrested HuamanCastro for vehicular manslaughter and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail. He was released from jail before an immigration detainer was filed.

Prior to the crash, HuamanCastro’s driver’s license was suspended.

Isn’t this sad story more about a driver who lost his drivers license but chose to drive anyway, illegally? An innocent man lost his life due to this man’s blatant disregard of the law….many natural born US citizens have chosen to do the same thing. My condolences to the deceased man’s family and friends.


This sort of scenario has repeatedly resulted in the tragic maiming or death of far too many innocent American citizens for far too long. The Trump Administration is entirely correct and justified in finally getting serious with all immigration, both legal and illegal. Enough is enough! It is disheartening to learn that this murderer was released from our county jail before ICE could detain him. Now, will Gean Marco Castro be returning to Bakersfield or fleeing to exile in Mexico?


How many times do we have to hear such stories before the state wises up and starts protecting citizens by actually enforcing laws n cooperating with the Feds on getting illegal criminal immigrants out of here! N how could this guy and the armed convenience store robber possibly be released from custody?!! ‍♂️


