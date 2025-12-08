Unlicensed illegal immigrant charged in crash killing Paso Robles man

December 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The 25-year-old driver who crashed into and killed a Paso Robles man last week is an illegal immigrant who previously lost his license, authorities said.

On the morning of Dec. 4, a 63-year-old Paso Robles man was driving a Lexus westbound on Highway 46 East when he stopped for a red light at Golden Hill Road. Gean Marco HuamanCastro, who was born in Mexico, was headed in the same direction in a Freightliner box truck when he failed to slow down and crashed into the back of the Lexus.

The 63-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers arrested HuamanCastro for vehicular manslaughter and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail. He was released from jail before an immigration detainer was filed.

Prior to the crash, HuamanCastro’s driver’s license was suspended.

