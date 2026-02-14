Woman killed, two others injured in two-vehicle crash in Atascadero

February 14, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A woman was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Atascadero on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a truck and a sedan crashed on the 9000 block of El Camino Real. Officers arrived to find a sedan overturned on its roof blocking the western sidewalk and a pickup truck positioned up an embankment.

Emergency personnel extricated the driver from the sedan. Responders transported the driver to a local hospital with major injuries.

The female passenger in the sedan died at the scene.

Responders transported the driver of the pickup truck to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

